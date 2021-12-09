Gonzaga Athletics will honor former women’s basketball player

SPOKANE, Wash.– A former Gonzaga women’s basketball star will make history later this month when her jersey goes on display at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga Athletics will honor Courtney Vandersloot during a ceremony on Dec. 30 before the Zags take on San Franciso. Vandersloot just won her first WNBA Championship with the Chicago Sky.

Vandersloot will be the first women’s player in the program to have her jersey displayed in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

She’s going to be at the ceremony in person.

She was the third overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft. She became the first Bulldog player in school history to be drafted in the first round of the WNBA.

Vandersloot has a long list of accomplishments from her time at Gonzaga.

She capped her GU career by leading the Zags to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, the West Coast Conference Tournament and regular-season titles, and a 31-5 record in 2010-11. She earned numerous All-America accolades, was the nation’s top player 5-foot-8 and under, was named the WCC Player of the Year. She was also named to the NCAA Tournament All-Spokane Regional Team.

In her rookie WNBA season, she became the Sky’s regular starter at the point, ultimately starting 26 of the team’s 34 games. Her average of 3.7 assists per game was 11th in the league and second among rookies. She was also named as an Eastern Conference reserve for the 2011 WNBA All-Star Game, and was one of the five members of the 2011 All-Rookie Team, gaining 10 of a possible 11 votes from the league’s head coaches.

In the 2021 season, she helped led the Sky to its first WNBA Championship. In the first round of the playoffs, Vandersloot posted the WNBA’s second triple-double in playoff history against the Connecticut Sun. Her triple-double included a playoff-record 18 assists, a personal-best 10 rebounds and 12 points.

