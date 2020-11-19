Gonzaga at #20 in USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll

Gonzaga Guard Jill Townsend scores during a 2019 game against S.t Mary's.

The first USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll of the 2020-21 season was released Thursday morning and the Gonzaga Bulldogs check in at number 20.

It’s the third time in the program’s history that the team has been ranked in the season debut top 25 poll.

This season the Bulldogs are led by 2020 WCC Player of the year Jill Townsend. The senior guard from Okanogan is one of 50 players on the 2021 Women’s Naismith Trophy watchlist. She averaged more than 12 points a game last season.

Gonzaga starts the season November 28 against Oklahoma in the first game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D..

They play three games in three days. After playing Oklahoma the Zags take on South Dakota. They end the tournament by playing number 1 South Carolina on November 30.

