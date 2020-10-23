Gonzaga announces Kraziness in the Kennel will be held virtually November 12th

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga basketball has finalized a date for Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel for Nov. 12, at 8 p.m.

The 2020 edition of Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel will be broadcast live locally on KHQ. The event will occur with no fans in attendance, part of a controlled environment in Spokane coordinated by Gonzaga University and its Athletic Department. Gonzaga continues to work with the Spokane Regional Health District to implement appropriate COVID-19 protocols, as well, to help protect the health and safety all of players, coaches and staff.

Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel will be the public’s first look at the 2020-21 men’s basketball team. The Zags will scrimmage each other during the event, and compete in contests. Fans will have a chance to listen to several student-athletes and coaches with interviews. Stay tuned to GoZags.com for more details of Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel.