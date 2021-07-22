Report: Gonzaga and UCLA to play Final Four rematch in November

by Connor Sarles

Michael Conroy UCLA forward Cody Riley, right, shoots over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, during the first half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

LAS VEGAS — It was one of the best face-offs in the NCAA Tournament, and now the Gonzaga Bulldogs and UCLA Bruins will play a Final Four rematch in Las Vegas this November.

Gonzaga and UCLA played a close-fought match in the penultimate game of the tournament, with the Bulldogs securing the win with an iconic buzzer-beater from Jalen Suggs.

CBS Sports basketball insider Jon Rothstein confirmed Thursday the two juggernaut teams will face off again in an early season multi-team event. The Zags will play Duke, UCLA, Texas Tech, Alabama, Texas and Washington in their non-conference schedule.

Gonzaga's 21-22 non-conference schedule: Duke (Las Vegas)

UCLA (Las Vegas)

Texas Tech (Phoenix)

Alabama (Seattle)

Texas

Washington https://t.co/wrDuEppwAA — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 22, 2021

The Bulldogs and Bruins are ranked first and second, respectively, in Rothstein’s Top 45 teams.

Gonzaga will be going into this rematch with some notable losses—powerhouse players Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi have either graduated or declared for the NBA draft. They are still a force to be reckoned with holding onto monstrous center Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard and newcomers Chet Holmgren and Hunter Sallis.

UCLA, for their part, is holding onto their big four: Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez, Cody Riley and Tyger Campbell.

The Gonzaga-UCLA game is set for November 23 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

RELIVE SOME HISTORY: BUZZER BEATER!!! Suggs drills three to send Gonzaga to the Championship Game

RELATED: Gonzaga Bulldogs to face Power 5 team at Climate Pledge Arena in December

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.