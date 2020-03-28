Gonzaga and Texas Longhorns schedule home and home matchups starting in Austin this Fall

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. The Zags begin a home and home series with the Texas Longhorns, beginning in Austin in 2020.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Try not to think about the fact that an Elite Eight matchup in Los Angeles in a West Regional Final should be happening on this fine Saturday.

Instead, focus on the 2020-21 Gonzaga Bulldogs season, because the Zags are. According to Spokesman Review Gonzaga beat reporter Jim Meehan, the Zags scheduled a home and home with the Texas Longhorns

Gonzaga scheduling news: Zags will play home and home against Texas, beginning in Austin this November — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) March 28, 2020

Gonzaga will already play Texas Tech at a neutral site (Phoenix) this upcoming season, in addition to matchups with Arizona and Washington out of the Pac-12.

The slate of teams in the Orlando Invitational could also create some tough opponents for the Zags. Those teams are Auburn, Belmont, Boise State, Michigan State, Saint Louis, Siena and Xavier. That tournament is set for Thursday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 29 at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.