Gonzaga and BYU set to renew rivalry Thursday night

by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s safe to say there is no love lost between the Gonzaga and BYU men’s basketball teams. For years the two teams have helped spoil each other’s seasons. However, it’s the Bulldogs that have owned the matchup in recent years.

The Zags own an 18-7 all-time record against the Cougars and are 7-3 when at home. BYU was the last WCC team to beat Gonzaga in the regular season when they won 91-78 in Provo back in February of 2020. They are also the last team to beat Gonzaga inside the McCarthy Athletic Center when they won 79-71 in February 2020. The Bulldogs would go on to play in the National Championship game that season.

Leading up to this game, both teams were asked about the prospect of facing each other once again. Gonzaga Junior Forward Drew Timme said, “The fun thing is we get their best shot, they get our best shot. So, I still have that bad taste in my mouth from freshman year, so no love lost between us, but it’ll be a great game. They’re great competitors and we’re looking forward to the challenge. Hopefully the students will be back for that game so we can get this place really rocking again,”

However, BYU players did not mince their words as much. “It’s going to be fun for us as a team, as a program, as a university. Everyone hates Gonzaga, so it’s fun to go play them,” said Sophomore Forward Caleb Lohner.

Tip-off is set for 8:00 Thursday evening.

