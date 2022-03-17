Gonzaga advances to second round with win over Georgia St.

by Erin Robinson

PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a nervewracking first half, but the Zags pulled through

The Bulldogs beat Georgia St. 93 to 72 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Georgia St. kept up the intensity through the first half and the start of the second, but quickly got into foul trouble.

Chet Holmgren helped get the Zags back on track while Timme kept dropping buckets to bring the team into a stronger lead.

The Zags will now play Memphis on Saturday in Portland.

