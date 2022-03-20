Gonzaga advances to 7th straight Sweet 16 with comeback win over Memphis

by Keith Osso

PORTLAND, Oregon — The number one overall seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs were in a fight in their second round game against 9th seeded Memphis, but ultimately held on for the 82-78 win advancing to their 7th straight sweet 16.

The Tigers dominated the first half and had the Zags out of sorts as Memphis led by 10 at the break.

Drew Timme took over from there as the Bulldogs completely erased the deficit in the first five minutes after the break. After scoring just two points in the first half, Timme exploded finishing with 25 points and 14 rebounds

Point guard Andrew Nembhard kept the Zags close in the first half scoring 11 of his 23 before the break.

Gonzaga advances to the Sweet 16 for the 7th straight year. They will play 4th seeded Arkansas in San Francisco Thursday for the right to the Elite 8.

