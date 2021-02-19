Gonzaga adds two more games next week

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. – The West Coast Conference has modified the league schedule and the Gonzaga men’s basketball team will now host Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount on Feb. 25 and 27.

The Feb. 25 game against Santa Clara will tipoff at 4 p.m., and be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The LMU game on Feb. 27, will be televised by an ESPN Network that will be finalized at a later date, at 7 p.m.

