Going to Bass Canyon at the Gorge this weekend? Bring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test

by Melissa Luck

GEORGE, Wash – Music lovers heading to the Gorge Amphitheatre this weekend will need to prove they are unlikely to spread COVID-19.

The Bass Canyon festival will now require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get in.

The festival announced the requirements on Facebook Tuesday.

The Facebook post says attendees need to show vaccination cards or proof that they’ve received a negative test within 72 hours. The festival will also accept results from at-home tests.

“If you are bringing an at-home test, please be aware you may be required to take an additional test on site before being approved for entry,” the post said.

This comes as news spreads of a COVID outbreak related to the Watershed music festival at the Gorge in late July. So far, 210 cases have been linked to that festival, at which no one was required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Live Nation, which runs the Gorge, announced it will require artists, crew and attendees to show proof of vaccination or the negative test starting in early October. Just this week, Phish announced it will require this proof when the band plays the Gorge August 27 – 29. The band added on Facebook that kids under 12 who attend the show need to show proof of a negative test and that the band strongly recommends people wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

Dave Matthews Band also plays the Gorge this summer, making its annual return to the venue for Labor Day weekend. The band announced it will require proof of vaccination or a negative test for all of its shows starting this weekend.

Other large music festivals, such as Lollapalooza in Chicago, have required proof of vaccination. Chicago health officials said Lollapalooza was not a COVID “super spreader” event.

