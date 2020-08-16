Going for a walk this week? ASPCA says leave your pup at home when it’s hot out

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is going to creep into 100-degree temperature again this week, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) wants to remind folks to think twice before taking your furry friend on a walk.

ASPCA has a set of guidelines you might want to consider when hanging outdoors with your pets.

The organization warns that, while you might want to take your dog around the block, you might want to give it a pass during hot days. Hot asphalt can burn your dog’s sensitive paw pads, and being so close to the ground, their body can heat up quickly.

Overheating and dehydration are just as serious issues for animals as they are for humans—always have fresh, clean water when it’s warm outside. Be sure you have a shady spot they can lay down, and do not over-exercise them. If the temperatures are extremely hot, ASPCA urges you to just keep your pets indoors.

Excessive panting, drooling, increased heart rate, stupor or collapse are signs of overheating, and can worsen to symptoms like seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomiting around temperatures of 104 degrees.

Additionally, flat-faced animals like Pugs or Persian cats are more at-risk for heat stroke, since they cannot pant as effectively, according to the ASPCA.

The organization also urges you to never leave your animal alone in a parked vehicle or unsupervised around a pool, unless they are a good swimmer, of course!

Lastly, ASPCA says to never shave your dog, since the layers of their coats protect them from overheating and sunburn.

