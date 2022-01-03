‘God will be with us every step of the way’: Church rebuilding after Sunday afternoon electrical fire

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. —Church members wrapped up Sunday morning service, so no one saw it coming.

An overloaded electrical outlet sparked the fire at Bethany Presbyterian Church.

Even though firefighters contained it quickly Sunday afternoon it was a total loss.

Members of the church, including the pastor, returned to the building Monday morning to see the damage and try to figure out how to move forward.

Pastor Heather Tadlock says the church is working with a restoration company to clean up and rebuild the interior.

Despite everything lost, she tells us Bethany Presbyterian is more than just a building.

“As much as we appreciate and love having a space, a building, that is not the essence of who we are. The essence is who we are as a congregation as the people of God,” said Tadlock. “We know that God will be with us every step of the way.”

The church still can’t say when they’ll hold services again, but Tadlock says they’ve already received an outpouring of support from the community.

She only asks for prayers and good thoughts in the coming weeks and months.

