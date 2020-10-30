Goats chewing away at grass in Hangman Park to minimize fire risk

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — About 200 goats were released into Hangman Park on Friday in an effort to reduce wildfire danger.

The goats will be in the park for about six days, eating away at six acres of grass and brush. It is part of a fire mitigation pilot program efforted by the Spokane Fire Department.

Hangman Park is near many homes and is susceptible for wildfires. The goal is reduce all the fuel in the park so a fire does not happen.

They’re all hard at work already. About 220 goats will be out at Hangman Park for 6 days eating up about 6 acres of brush and grass. This is a pilot program for @SpokaneFire. After those 6 days, they’ll reevaluate, hoping to make this happen at several other parks. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/IqKpDwdX29 — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) October 30, 2020

After those six days, the department will reevaluate, with the hope of using a similar tactic at other local parks.

Hangman Park will be blocked off while the goats are in the area and the public is asked to avoid feeding the animals.