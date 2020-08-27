Go on, spoil yourself in this beautiful August weather -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning! It is August 27. The rest of your Thursday will be sunny and warm. Enjoy! It’s the last Thursday of August 2020.

We started off our morning with blue skies and sunshine, and that is how we will continue into the afternoon hours. If you want to capitalize on this summer daylight, your sunset time is 7:39 p.m.

Temperatures are hovering below 90 today in Spokane. Areas in north Idaho will be slightly cooler in the low to mid 80s. Omak and Lewiston are the warmest cities today, where afternoon high temperatures are expected to hit the low 90s.

The average high temperature in Spokane is 80s degrees. We will continue to be above average until Saturday.

HEAT SAFETY:

Drink water, stay hydrated

Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or above)

NEVER leave any children or pets in the car for any amount of time

Check on elderly neighbors

Be mindful of where you’re walking your pet. Pavement will be very hot, too hot, for your pet’s paws

Make sure pets have plenty of water

If you have outdoor pets, consider bringing them inside with the A/C and electric fans to cool down during the afternoon

Be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions

Blue skies, sunshine and warm temperatures for your Thursday forecast. Highs will get to the upper 80s during the afternoon. This is warmer than yesterday by a couple degrees. Wind speeds will be around 5-10 mph from the southwest.

Clear skies for tonight with temperatures in the low 50s overnight.

We will sustain this forecast until Saturday, then Sunday we’ll see cooler conditions. Potential for rain showers on Monday.

As you plan for the weekend, please be aware of a Fire Weather Watch in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening.

We’re expecting dry, warm and breezy conditions. That trifecta gives us the potential for fast fire spread. Know your burn restrictions! We all need to do our part to keep each other safe during fire season. Even the smallest spark can get a fire going in these weather conditions.

Stay safe! -Nikki