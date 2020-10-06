GLOBE temporarily closes after customer contracts COVID-19
SPOKANE, Wash. — GLOBE Bar & Kitchen is closing its doors this week after serving a customer who later tested positive for COVID-19.
The bar made the announcement on Facebook, saying that the customer stopped by over the weekend — they were asymptomatic but tested positive for the coronavirus this week. Now, the bar is closing until Friday to do a deep cleaning.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.