GLOBE temporarily closes after customer contracts COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — GLOBE Bar & Kitchen is closing its doors this week after serving a customer who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The bar made the announcement on Facebook, saying that the customer stopped by over the weekend — they were asymptomatic but tested positive for the coronavirus this week. Now, the bar is closing until Friday to do a deep cleaning.

Greetings wonderful patrons, team members and supportive community:As of yesterday we learned that a patron who… Posted by GLOBE Bar & Kitchen on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

