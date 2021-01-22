Glenn Austin Nordin (54) longtime resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at his home on January 11, 2021. He was born to Edward and Connie (Leavens) Nordin on May 16, 1966 in Missoula, MT.

Glenn grew up in St. Maries. He graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1985. Following high school, Glenn went to Alaska to commercial fish and work in a hatchery. When he returned to St. Maries, he attended North Idaho College for 1 year. Glenn quickly realized college was not for him, so he went to work for Pugh Brothers Construction. He ran just about every piece of equipment they had. One of his most favorite jobs in his career, he worked for them for 20 years. He then spent 1 year working for DeAtley before building and maintaining roads for Jerry Sexton. Glenn then went to work in the woods where he loaded logs, processed logs, and ran skidder. Logging was not really a job to Glenn, he loved being in the woods and felt like he was in heaven on earth often taking scenery photos of places he had been.

He ended his career working for Erik Karber and was forced to quit work due to his cancer diagnosis. In September of 2001, Glenn married Jennifer Trieb. Glenn became a stepfather to Jen’s son Josh upon their marriage, and he took pride in the fact he helped in raising him. Jen and Glenn had two beautiful girls (Cassie and Allie) who had their daddy wrapped around their fingers the day they were born. He loved those girls with all of his heart, and they were his whole world. He enjoyed sharing his passion for the woods with them by taking them camping and on side-by-side rides. They even enjoyed a trip ziplining through the forest.

If you ever wanted to put a smile on Glenn’s face, all you had to do was get him talking about his children. Glenn and Jen divorced after 11 years of marriage. Glenn enjoyed anything to do in the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, hunting, golfing, riding his side by side, gaming, and spending time with his friends and family.

Glenn is survived by his parents Ed and Connie Nordin of St. Maries, ID; his brother and sister in-law Stacey and Carrie Nordin of St. Maries, ID; his children Cassie Nordin of Lewiston, ID and Allie Nordin of Tekoa, WA; their mother Jennifer Nordin of Tekoa, WA; stepson Josh Singleton of Spokane, WA; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be Friday, January 22, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Elks Lodge in St. Maries. There will be a meal following. The family knows that there are several of you who would like to attend, but can’t due to Covid. Please know that we understand, and we can feel your prayers and love. If you are sick, please stay at home to keep our elderly family attending safe.