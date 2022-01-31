Glenda Kay Anderson (Turner) 81, born on October 28, 1940, a lifelong resident of the St. Maries area, passed away on January 22, 2022, at The Scheidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. Glenda was the oldest of 4 children to Al and Eldora Turner of Clarkia, ID. Karen Rojas (Turner), Terry; and Fred Turner. Glenda attended school in both Clarkia and St. Maries, graduating from St. Maries High School in 1959. On April 9, 1959, Glenda married Don “Norwegian” L. Anderson. Raising 4 boys, Randy, Rob, Brad, and Don Jr. was one of Glenda’s proudest achievements. She often said that she should have written a book about how to keep 4 boys occupied and safe. Glenda and Don were married 43 years upon Don’s passing. Glenda was a stay-at-home mom while her boys were young. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing many clothes for her boys and her many grandchildren. She also helped manage “The Yardstick” in St. Maries for a period of time. She was also the local “Avon Lady” for a few years. Glenda loved to cook and bake. She worked as a cook in a few of the local restaurants, known for her from scratch soups and delicious pies. Glenda also loved to grow a garden and have many flowerpots full of beautiful flowers. For many years, she even had a full-sized wooden wagon in her front yard full of all kinds of flowers. Glenda lived at Valley Vista for the last 7 years. She gained extra kids and grandkids from her dedicated caregivers while she was there. The comfort of having housemates to chat with, share life stories, and many meals with was a blessing to her. Glenda was preceded in death by her son Randy D. Anderson; sister Karen Rojas; mother Eldora Turner (Litz); husband Don L. Anderson; father Al Turner; and brother Terry. Survivors include 3 sons, Rob (Sara) Anderson, Brad Anderson, Don Anderson Jr.; daughter in-law Lucia Anderson; brother Fred (Jeanette) Turner; 7 grandchildren, Jeremy (Hailey), Casey (Rebecca), Kimberly (Don), Cara (Terry), Chad (Brianne), Adam, and Breanna. 7 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Lucy, Delanee, Brynlee, Brody, Maddison, and Brooklyn; numerous nieces and nephews from both Glenda and Don’s families. At Glenda’s request, there will be no services. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Hopes Haven at 53 Robinson Lane, St. Maries, ID 83861. Glenda loved her rescue dog Sissy very much.