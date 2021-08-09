Glen Louis Ogden

Glen Louis Ogden, Sr., 107, died peacefully on July 28, 2021 at Good Samaritan – Silverwood Village in Silverton, Idaho. Glen was born in Mills Nebraska to James and Maggie (Shaw) on June 11, 1914.

He helped his father raise, break and train Percheron horses for horse teams after which he left home at an early age to find work to support his family. He frequently told stories of riding the rails between towns in the Midwest, hopping off to knock on doors asking for work. Being a man of the greatest generation, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and was stationed at Fort Robinson in Crawford, Nebraska where he worked to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure after the Great Depression.

Glen married Arvilla Wood in May of 1936. They soon welcomed the first of five children, Sharon followed by Glen Jr., James (Jim), Jerome (Jerry), and Terry. The family moved to Kellogg in 1947 where Glen quickly found work at the Bunker Hill mine complex as a pipefitter. Glen retired from Bunker Hill in 1977. Shortly after his retirement, he went to work at the Shoshone County Sheriff’s office as a maintenance man. He retired for good in 1986.

Glen was active in the national pipefitter’s union, being instrumental in negotiations guaranteeing continued insurance for retirees even after Bunker Hill closed. He was recognized not only as a lifetime member of the Kellogg Elks club, but also as the oldest Elk.

Glen is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; wife Arvilla; daughter Sharon (Sauer); son Glen Jr.; and great-granddaughter Dannielle Pineda.

He is survived by three sons, Jim Ogden of Indiana, Jerry Ogden of Colorado, and Terry Ogden of Washington; thirteen called him granddad, twenty-nine called him great-granddad and seventeen knew him as great-great granddad.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 11:00 AM at Shoshone Funeral Services, 106 S. Main St., Kellogg with Pastor Art Fleming officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Kellogg. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.

