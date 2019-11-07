Glen Alan Pinkerton

Glen was born in Spokane on March 23, 1945, to Fred & Ada Pinkerton.

He passed away quietly on October 26, 2019, at the age of 74. Glen served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. He went on to earn various degrees in mechanics, working on helicopters and heavy equipment. Glen also worked for many years at KeyTronic, and in the document archiving industry. Glen is preceded in death by his parents and brother, and is survived by his sister, his daughter, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service is to be held at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N Government Way, Spokane, WA on November 15th at 2 pm, followed by an informal potluck reception at VFW Post 1435, 212 S. David St, Spokane Valley, WA at 3:30 pm.

