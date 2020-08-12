Give your A/C a break! It’s cooling down for a couple of days -Kris

Open up the windows and air out the house! There’s a rush of fresh, cool air on the way for Wednesday. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees from Tuesday’s highs; that puts us in the 70s in most locations. Wednesday won’t be a bright, sunny day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, but it will be dry.

Temperatures will stay below average through Friday, and overnight lows will be especially cool with readings in the 40s in Spokane and the upper 30s in some of the northern valleys! The hot summer weather will not be gone for long. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s for Saturday, and into the 90s by next week. There’s no sign of precipitation in the 7-day forecast.