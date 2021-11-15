Give to the Salvation Army with 4 News Now’s virtual red kettle

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash — 4 News Now is joining other local businesses throughout Spokane this week, providing a quick and easy way for you to donate to the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign.

It’s the fourth Annual Corporate Red Kettle Kick Off and will also feature representatives from local businesses ringing the bells throughout Spokane, Cheney and Airway Heights.

It comes at the perfect time, as the Salvation Army of Spokane expects a holiday crisis. The organization says more people need help because of the COVID-19 pandemic and there is a shortage of people signing up to ring the bells this year.

The organization provides help in the community for vulnerable families and individuals facing poverty and homelessness.

You can donate and help the 4 News Now effort to support Salvation Army at this link.

