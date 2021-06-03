Girls injured in Freeman High School shooting honored with scholarships

FREEMAN, Wash. — Three girls who were shot and injured in the Freeman High School shooting have been honored with special scholarships as they prepare to graduate.

Emma Nees, Gracie Jensen and Jordyn Goldsmith were awarded the $350 scholarships by the Professional Firefighters of Spokane County Fire District 8. Union members donated the money out of their own pockets to acknowledge the girls for their courage, bravery, perseverance and sacrifice.

We were honored to present three scholarships to these Freeman Seniors, who are moving forward and are going to make the world a better place! @RandyLRussell24 @mrs_bailey16 @HerdaPrincipal pic.twitter.com/q1IoAZ9S1K — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) June 3, 2021

The firefighters honoring them were among some of the first responders who arrived on scene that horrific day. The three girls, along with their classmates, were freshmen when the shooting happened, but are now seniors preparing to take their next steps.

Division Chief Jay Wilkins said the scholarships are a way to signify they are not letting this tragedy hold them back and that the district hopes to make it into a long-term program.

