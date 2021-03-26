Girl Scout cookie season begins Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — It is the largest girl-led small business in the world for three months — and it starts Friday, Mar. 26 this year.

During Girl Scout cookie season, 75% of the cookie price of $5 goes to Girl Scout programming including camp, troop support or to the Girl Scout herself to support Girl Scout activities.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington & North Idaho were one of the last councils to sell cookies nationally, so last spring, the pandemic hit them straight on.

About 70% of their council funding comes from this three-month entrepreneurial event.

Our Girl Scouts persevered during the pandemic with increased digital sales and they also developed comprehensive safety protocols and innovative ideas like drive-thru, contactless sales.

The sale last season did not finish until August 2020.

When you go to the Girl Scout website, the cookie link allows you to put in your zip code and buy from troops in your neighborhood.

This year, those same enhanced safety protocols will be in place to keep customers and Girl Scouts safe.

