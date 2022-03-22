Girl Scout cookie booth sales start Friday

by Erin Robinson

Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar // Flickr Although Girl Scout cookies were offered in local councils as early as 1922, it wasn't until 1936 that the national organization began licensing commercial bakers to produce the treats for the masses. Flavors and types of the iconic cookies evolved over the years, and the scouts have sold $700 million worth since 1999.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Get the stretchy pants ready!

Girl Scout cookie booth sales start Friday in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Cookie fans can choose from nine different flavors: Adventurefuls, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Lemon-ups, S’mores, Tagalongs, Toffee-tastics, Samoas and Thin Mints.

Each box costs around $5-$6 and money spent on cookies stays in the Council to benefit girls through a variety of programs.

Here are some ways you can get your hands on some:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to see if she is selling cookies

If you don’t know a Girl scout, visits www.gsewni.org to use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. You can find the closest booth sale by typing in your zip code

Be on the lookout for booths at supermarkets, retail stores and other community centers

