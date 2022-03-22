Girl Scout cookie booth sales start Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. – Get the stretchy pants ready!
Girl Scout cookie booth sales start Friday in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Cookie fans can choose from nine different flavors: Adventurefuls, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Lemon-ups, S’mores, Tagalongs, Toffee-tastics, Samoas and Thin Mints.
Each box costs around $5-$6 and money spent on cookies stays in the Council to benefit girls through a variety of programs.
Here are some ways you can get your hands on some:
- If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to see if she is selling cookies
- If you don’t know a Girl scout, visits www.gsewni.org to use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. You can find the closest booth sale by typing in your zip code
- Be on the lookout for booths at supermarkets, retail stores and other community centers
