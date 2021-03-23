Girl Scout cookie booth sales begin Friday

Erin Robinson

Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar // Flickr Although Girl Scout cookies were offered in local councils as early as 1922, it wasn't until 1936 that the national organization began licensing commercial bakers to produce the treats for the masses. Flavors and types of the iconic cookies evolved over the years, and the scouts have sold $700 million worth since 1999.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It is the moment we have all been waiting for: the return of Girl Scout cookies.

Girl Scouts across Eastern Washington and North Idaho will begin their cookie booth sales on Friday, so be on the lookout for them at local grocery stores, retail stores and community centers.

Cookie fans can choose from eight different flavors: Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Lemon-ups, S’mores, Tagalongs, Toffee-tastics, Samoas and Thin Mints.

Each box costs between $5-$6 and the dollars you spend stay in the area. Profits benefit girls in the Inland Northwest community through a variety of programs.

If you are looking to get your hands on some cookies, you can locate a cookie booth near you by entering your zip code here.

