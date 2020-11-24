Girl crashes stolen car while trying to avoid troopers in Medical Lake, WSP says

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A young girl crashed a stolen car while trying to avoid troopers on Tuesday morning.

WSP said they tried to stop the stolen car in Medical Lake, but the suspect took off.

She hit 90 miles per hour, lost control and rolled twice before hitting a car wash. WSP said she also took out a fire hydrant, utility box and clipped another vehicle vehicle.

The girl suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

