Ghanshyambhai Ramanbhai Patel
Ghanshyambhai Ramanbhai Patel, 77, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Spokane, Washington. A small funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory.
You are invited to share your memories on his Tribute Wall.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ghanshyambhai Ramanbhai Patel, please visit our floral store.
Services
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.