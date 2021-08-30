Getting to school safely: Multicare shares tips for walking, biking, driving and taking the bus

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — With Spokane schools starting this week, you’ll want to start planning how your kids will get there.

With that planning comes lessons of how to be safe — from the time spent waiting for the bus to when they get dropped off at school.

School buses are already gearing up to take Spokane students to class Thursday morning.

Parents and families looking to get their students registered can do so on the Spokane Public Schools website.

Students eligible to ride the school bus must live within their school’s attendance area and outside of the school’s established walk boundary.

The district website also has resources for finding your student’s bus route and verifying their eligibility to ride.

Before registering, remember that your student must wear a mask while on the bus at all times.

Drivers will have disposable masks on board for students who need one.

When it comes to overall safety when taking the bus. Here are some helpful tips from Multicare.

Even with bus transportation considered safer, it’s fair to not want your kids to take the bus.

If they’re going to be walking, riding their bike, getting a car ride or driving themselves, you’ll want to make sure you’re even more prepared to get them to the classroom safely.

Those additional transportation tips can be found here.

