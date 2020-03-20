Getting a workout while self-isolating

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local fitness center wants to help you get in shape, even while you’re in self-isolation. No excuses! Earlier this week, gyms around the state were forced to close down. But that doesn’t mean you can’t break a sweat.

Lilac City Fit Body Boot Camp in Spokane is offering home workouts that allow you to keep social distance.

The fitness center is offering workout tutorials through YouTube live streaming. They said it’s only available for members. However, if you’re not a member, they said they’ll offer anyone an “Introductory Buddy Pass” for $28, and that’s good for 28 days. That pass will get your access to the online tutorials.

Currently, they’re live streaming eleven workouts a day. The online classes will be similar to the workouts that the gym already offers. They’re half-hour workouts that can be modified and can be done at home without equipment.

“We are willing to include anybody who would like to join us, who need to join us. To keep their sanity, to keep their clear head. Whatever the reason,” said Christopher Weichman, owner of Lilac City Fit Body Boot Camp.

The gym said they want to be able to give back to the community as much as possible during this difficult time, so all profits from the Introductory Buddy Pass sales will go back into the community. They’ll use the money to purchase gift cards from local stores and restaurants.

