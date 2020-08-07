Get your sing on with American Idol ‘Idol Across America’ virtual auditions

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

Attention all American Idol fans—if you’ve ever wanted to get your voice heard, there is no better time than right now!

American Idol is holding its ‘Idol Across America’ virtual auditions, and you can sign up to represent your state, reserve an audition date and time.

Starting Monday, remote auditions will take place across the entire country for the first time in show history. The show makes it easier to showcase your talents from anywhere in the U.S., across any official audition date and face-to-face with an “American Idol” producer, making it easier than ever to get real-time feedback on your performance.

Arizona, Oregon and Washington auditions are slated to take place Friday, August 14.

