Get your money’s worth and shop safely this Cyber Monday

Negative Space/Pexels

SPOKANE, Wash.– Thanksgiving has come and gone and that means it’s time for holiday shopping.

One of the biggest is Cyber Monday, a day where you can snag some great online deals from the comfort of your couch. Online shopping can be risky, especially when scammers know more people will be browsing the web for things to buy at a better price. That’s why the Better Business Bureau has tips to help you shop safely online.

Here’s what it recommends:

Beware of false advertising and phony websites: This can be a classic case of if it looks too good to be true, it probably is. The BBB says scammers like to make websites that look like the real thing but aren’t. Watch out for false advertising and keep a close eye on the web address in your browser. Check to make sure the website you’re on is using correct spelling and has legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

Shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites only: Be careful shopping at businesses you've never heard of. The BBB says you can check their BBB Business Profile on BBB.org, look at the rating, and read customer reviews. You should also make sure the web address is secure and starts with a little padlock symbol. You should also never put in personal or credit card information in forms on non-secure web pages, according to the BB.

Keep your antivirus software up to date: Make sure you have antivirus software installed on your computer or mobile device. If you have it, great! Make sure it's up to date. This will help you to avoid non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams and help keep your personal information safe.

Use your credit card. It's always best to make online purchases with your credit card, the BB said. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to fight them through your credit card company. Debit cards don't offer this same level of protection. The BBB says you should never make purchases with online sellers by giving them prepaid debit cards or wiring them money.

Understand return policies. Online store policies may change for Cyber Monday offers. Read the fine print before you buy. Understand the return or exchange policy for the specific item you would like to purchase. Be aware that stores may not allow returns for "final sale" or "closeout" items. Make sure to get gift receipts, so the recipient can return or exchange the item if necessary.

Watch out for phishing scams: The BBB says you should Look out for unsolicited emails, texts, calls, or letters. These messages may claim you have a free gift waiting for you or that there is a problem with delivery – all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal information. You can avoid phishing scams by ignoring suspicious correspondence and calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.

These tips are from the Better Business Bureau‘s website. You can find more information there.

