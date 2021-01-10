Get to know the candidates running for Judge Staab’s Municipal Court seat

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is inviting community members to participate in a virtual forum this Tuesday featuring the three candidates for the Spokane Municipal Court seat soon to be vacated by Judge Tracy Staab.

The candidates running for Staab’s seat include Deanna Crull, Kristen O’Sullivan, and Lynden Smithson. Community members will have the chance to hear their stances, and ask questions during an hour-long forum beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

You can view the forum HERE. To leave a question for a candidate, CLICK HERE.

Any feedback from the forum will be taken into consideration by Mayor Woodward when appointing a replacement.

