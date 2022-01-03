Get the shovel ready for a snowy Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Light snow showers around the Inland Northwest will build through the evening, especially North of I-90. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Bonner, and Boundary counties for heavy snow tonight and Monday. Further south, gusty winds will continue to warm temperatures in Central Washington and the Palouse and cause blowing a drifting snow at times. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Palouse due to snow drifting.

In the Spokane area, snow is expected to be falling during the morning commute and will continue until the evening. In Spokane and Coeur d’Alene 2-4 inches of snow are likely with blowing snow on the higher benches around the valley and the West Plains limiting visibility and causing some drifting onto roads. Further north in the area of the Winter Storm Warning, 5-1o inches of snow will fall in the valleys. The Palouse region will also see light snow on Monday, 1-3 inches.

As winds ease off in the afternoon road conditions should improve even with snow hanging around. Temperatures will stay in the low 30s on Monday and fall into the mid 20s Monday night. Light snow is in the forecast for Tuesday and Tuesday night followed by mainly quiet weather on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday also look fairly snowy, so make sure the blower is ready for a workout this week, or that your arms are!