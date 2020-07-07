Get the latest wildfire headlines delivered directly to your inbox

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Wildfire season is upon us and keeping your family safe is of the utmost importance to us here at 4 News Now.

That is why we created the “Fire Watch” email newsletter.

Get the latest information about evacuations and efforts to contain wildfires delivered directly to your inbox. All you have to do is sign up in the box below.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.