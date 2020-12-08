Get the Green Bluff Christmas experience at High Country Orchard
GREEN BLUFF, Wash. — From pictures with Santa to wagon rides, Green Bluff continues to be a great place to spend every season, even the holidays.
And you can get the full Green Bluff Christmas experience at High Country Orchard.
Come on up for a Christmas decorated tractor-drawn wagon ride.
Get some free hot cocoa at the front of the store then go out the back through the Green Bluff countryside.
Disembark at a nearby Christmas tree farm (currently JD Ranch as they have U-Cut trees with no appointments) if you want a tree or to just wander a bit.
Hop back on to return to High Country Orchard to see Santa and for a delicious hot lunch in the outdoor heated awning area and go Christmas shopping with a 10% overall discount at the gift store.
The Christmas experience is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and goes on until December 23.
Santa is at High Country Orchard every day weekday at that time and weekends from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Buy tickets online now to pay for the wagon ride and lunch.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3-10.
RELATED: Home 4 The Holidays: Ideas for a COVID-friendly holiday season
READ: Here’s where to see holiday lights in the Inland Northwest
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.