Get the Green Bluff Christmas experience at High Country Orchard

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

GREEN BLUFF, Wash. — From pictures with Santa to wagon rides, Green Bluff continues to be a great place to spend every season, even the holidays.

And you can get the full Green Bluff Christmas experience at High Country Orchard.

Come on up for a Christmas decorated tractor-drawn wagon ride.

Get some free hot cocoa at the front of the store then go out the back through the Green Bluff countryside.

Disembark at a nearby Christmas tree farm (currently JD Ranch as they have U-Cut trees with no appointments) if you want a tree or to just wander a bit.

Hop back on to return to High Country Orchard to see Santa and for a delicious hot lunch in the outdoor heated awning area and go Christmas shopping with a 10% overall discount at the gift store.

This is the 2nd year that HCO is providing this experience and things are different because of COVID-19. You’ll need to buy tickets to reserve a date and time to come. 6-8 people in a group at a time. Admission will pay for a wagon ride and lunch! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/RutR2fivVG — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 8, 2020

The Christmas experience is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and goes on until December 23.

Santa is at High Country Orchard every day weekday at that time and weekends from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Buy tickets online now to pay for the wagon ride and lunch.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3-10.

RELATED: Home 4 The Holidays: Ideas for a COVID-friendly holiday season

READ: Here’s where to see holiday lights in the Inland Northwest

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.