Get some holiday shipping help at the Mail Box Center

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Mail Box Center, located at 9116 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley is a resource for packing, shipping, printing and business service.

They can pack and ship almost anything to almost anywhere in the world and offer shipping services for UPS, USPS, FedEx and DHL.

Other services include mailbox rentals, to give customers peace of mind from porch pirates as well as notaries, passport renewals, faxing, taxes, digital fingerprinting and there’s even a gift shop to find a last minute gift for your loved ones.

The week of Monday, Dec. 14 is when you want to ship out your packages for them to make it on time for Christmas.

The Mail Box Center says you can ship on Wednesday, Dec. 16 for packages to make it to the east coast and Friday, Dec. 18 for them to make it anywhere on the west coast in time for the holidays.

For more information on the services at the Mail Box Center, see the website.

