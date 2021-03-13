Get ready to ‘spring forward’ into a beautiful, sunny Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s shaping up to be a beautiful weekend in the Inland Northwest.
Expect sunny skies and temperatures as high as 57 on Saturday in Spokane and surrounding areas. Patchy fog will roll in Saturday night around 11 p.m., but your evening heading into Sunday will be otherwise mostly clear.
Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead before falling asleep Saturday night. We’ll spring forward Sunday, right into a mostly sunny day with highs reaching 61 degrees in Spokane.
You’ll want to enjoy the warm weather while it lasts; there’s a slight chance of rain and snow expected to hit early Monday morning.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.