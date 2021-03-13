Get ready to ‘spring forward’ into a beautiful, sunny Sunday

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s shaping up to be a beautiful weekend in the Inland Northwest.

Expect sunny skies and temperatures as high as 57 on Saturday in Spokane and surrounding areas. Patchy fog will roll in Saturday night around 11 p.m., but your evening heading into Sunday will be otherwise mostly clear.

Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead before falling asleep Saturday night. We’ll spring forward Sunday, right into a mostly sunny day with highs reaching 61 degrees in Spokane.

We're sure you're already aware, but just in case you haven't heard, be prepared to lose an hour of sleep Sunday morning and set your clocks ahead one hour. 🕑🕒 pic.twitter.com/slSKpYa8ya — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) March 13, 2021

You’ll want to enjoy the warm weather while it lasts; there’s a slight chance of rain and snow expected to hit early Monday morning.

