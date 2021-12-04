Get ready to place your sports bets at Northern Quest Casino Saturday

by Rania Kaur

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.–It’s finally time!

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, you can start placing your sports bets at Northern Quest Casino’s Turf Club Sports Book.

49ers fan Jeremy Oberdorfer said he’s placed a bet in Vegas before, but is excited to be able to do it at home.

“It’s kind of cool,” Oberdorfer said. “I have got a lot of friends that are sports fans and it’s something we can come out here, and grab a bite to eat, watch the game together, and get a little bit of a bigger atmosphere.”

Director of casino operations for Northern Quest Kevin Zenishek has been waiting for the opening since 2018.

“There have been very few hold-ups and those hold-ups have been supply chain issues,” Zenishek said. “As far as the experience and the rooms, living up to our wishes, it’s that and then some.”

PREVIOUS: Northern Quest pushes sports gambling launch to end of November

In Washington, you can place bets on any professional level team. You can also bet on college teams, as long as they’re not a Washington school.

“Unfortunately no Cougs, no Huskies, no GU, no Eastern Washington and Eastern’s having a great year, so I know that’d be a popular bet. Hopefully soon a Washington professional-level basketball team,” Zenishek said.

Placing a bet is a pretty easy process.

“It’s as simple as choosing a team, checking the odds for the bet, and announcing the bet to the attendant,” he said. “The attendant will confirm it with you, and make sure you got the right bet, and you’re off and running.”

Bets start at $1. Once you make a bet the attendant will hand you a ticket, which you’ll want to keep until the end of the game. Once the game is over, if you win, you can turn in the ticket to redeem your cash at the counter.

For now, at Northern Quest Casino you can only place bets on the counter with the attendant or at the kiosk in front of the Turf Club Sports Book.

On Saturday, you can place your bets as far in advance as you like.

“Sometimes they want to make that bet far out in advance because the odds are more in their favor,” he said. “That’s kind of what’s unique about sports betting, is it’s very dynamic, and it’s fun and that’s what the appetite is for it.”

You can only place bets in cash right now. Eventually, you can link your debit account with mobile betting which is not launched right now. Ideally, mobile betting will be available before March Madness.

RELATED: Sports betting ads: Industry weighs how much is too much?

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.