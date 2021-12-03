Get ready, snow returns this weekend – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Inland Northwest will leave behind the record-setting temperatures of the past week and turn towards some legitimate winter weather in the days ahead. The rest of Friday looks pretty nice however with temperatures in the low 40s in the afternoon and lows in the low 30s tonight.

Speaking of tonight, showers will begin to develop north of I-90 after midnight. These will be snow across Okanogan County east to Colville, Newport, and Sandpoint. Further south as you drop down into Spokane and Coeur d’Alene we’ll start with rain in the early morning before switching to some snow. The wet weather won’t last very long, mostly done by lunchtime. In North Idaho the mountain passes and higher elevations will be slushy through the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to cool on Sunday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s. Another storm is expected to start late Sunday night and carry on through the morning commute on Monday. This is expected to be our first legitimate accumulating snowfall of the season. Be ready for a messy morning drive with 2-4 inches of accumulation in the forecast.