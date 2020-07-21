Get ready for the hottest day of the season (so far) -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning! It is Tuesday, July 21. Get ready for the hottest day of the season (so far). Temperatures are heating and we are expecting nothing but sunshine.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will sit in the 90s towards the Spokane area. Though, there are several cities who will see triple digit heat today. Omak, Moses Lake, and Lewiston will see temperatures in the low 100s.

Tomorrow, for your Wednesday, it’ll be slightly cooler. Still hot, but not as hot as today. Temperatures will be in the low 90s in Spokane, rather than mid 90s. No triple digits are expected in the region, though, some cities may get close.

Your Tuesday consists of blue skies, sunshine, some breeze at 5-15 mph from the south. Temperatures will be hot from the get-go. By the time most of us break into our lunchboxes, temperatures will be in the low 90s.

We’ll see a cool down into Thursday, when we are expecting temperatures in the afternoon to be in the low to mid 80s. Today is the hottest day of the week, it’ll keep cooling from here.

With heat, comes responsibility. Please make smart choices today!

HEAT SAFETY REMINDERS: