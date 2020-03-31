Get ready for some spring SNOW! -Kris

A feisty cold front zipped through the region Monday kicking up the winds and leaving us with some scattered showers. Those rain showers will be turning to snow showers tonight, with the possibility of some accumulating snow in spots. Tuesday morning brings more snow showers. A quick 1 inch of accumulation is possible around the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area, especially around Deer Park, the Rathdrum Prairie and the West Plains.

Otherwise, expect scattered rain and snow showers with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday. Winds will pick up in the afternoon with gusts to 30 mph.

Cool, unsettled weather will continue through the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to top out below average. Expect highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Our average high is now into the mid 50s!