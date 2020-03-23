Get ready for some changes in the forecast! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – Sunday was a gorgeous and sunny day across the Inland Northwest! High temperatures across the region were in the 50’s and 60’s.
We’re looking at mild conditions for Sunday night. Our overnight lows will reach the 30’s and even 40’s in some areas with mostly cloudy skies.
Monday is when we start to see a shift in the forecast. As we head into the afternoon hours, expect some rain and possibly even some snow in those higher elevations. On top of that, we are expecting gusty winds up to 40 mph.
It looks like that wet weather is expected to stick around until Wednesday. We’ll have a break in between with another chance for snow on Sunday.
