Get ready for some changes in the forecast! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Sunday was a gorgeous and sunny day across the Inland Northwest! High temperatures across the region were in the 50’s and 60’s.

We’re looking at mild conditions for Sunday night. Our overnight lows will reach the 30’s and even 40’s in some areas with mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT'S LOWS: Tonight's lows are looking comfortable in the 30's and 40's. We are expecting mostly cloudy skies and light wind as we head into our overnight hours. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/dLSnnKd6rK — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 22, 2020

Monday is when we start to see a shift in the forecast. As we head into the afternoon hours, expect some rain and possibly even some snow in those higher elevations. On top of that, we are expecting gusty winds up to 40 mph.

TOMORROW'S HIGHS: Tomorrow our temps will be in the 50's across the region.While our temps will remain comfortable, we do have some wet weather on the way for tomorrow afternoon. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/f3cxhZjaRQ — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 22, 2020

It looks like that wet weather is expected to stick around until Wednesday. We’ll have a break in between with another chance for snow on Sunday.

7-DAY FORECAST: Temps will remain in the upper 40's and 50's, but we have a storm system moving in that will bring us gusty winds up to 40 mph and the chance for some rain for the start of our work week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/HzZWqf84gy — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 22, 2020

