‘Get ready for snow season’: City of Spokane releases snow response plan

by Erin Robinson

A plow truck clears snow in North Spokane Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane is not waiting around for La Nina to hit the Inland Northwest.

On Wednesday, the city released its snow response plan. The plan includes plowing sooner, completing a full-city plow in three days during heavy snowfalls, and use of equipment that minimizes driveway berms.

The city is also putting a greater emphasis on keeping snow away from sidewalks and simplifying seasonal parking rules.

“Now is a great time to get ready for snow season at home,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “Make sure you have your shovels ready, make sure your snowblower is working or sign up for a snow removal service.”

Seniors and people who anticipate needing snow removal services can call 311 to get connected to a volunteer service.

Those who live in the city of Spokane can expect a copy of snow plow routes in their next city utility bill.

