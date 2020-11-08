Get ready for slick roads and freezing temps for Sunday – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – Many portions of the Inland Northwest saw rain and snow overnight! We could see up to 7 inches in Lookout Pass and closer to half an inch in Spokane.
A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect Saturday night and is set to expire Sunday. Temperatures will still be close to freezing in most places, so make sure to take it slow out on the road.
We have gusty winds in the forecast for Sunday. That will make our below average temperatures feel even colder. Some areas may even see some additional snow on Sunday, so make sure to bundle up. Heads up… we may have even more snow on the way later this week!
