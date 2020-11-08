Get ready for slick roads and freezing temps for Sunday – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – Many portions of the Inland Northwest saw rain and snow overnight! We could see up to 7 inches in Lookout Pass and closer to half an inch in Spokane.

SNOW AMOUNTS: Here's a look at what we're expecting in terms of snow for tonight into tomorrow morning. Camas Prairie (above 3500 ft) could see 2"-5" of snow. Lookout Pass could get 4"-7" tonight. The lower valleys could also see a bit of snow. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/ZlGBnJxk8K — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 8, 2020

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect Saturday night and is set to expire Sunday. Temperatures will still be close to freezing in most places, so make sure to take it slow out on the road.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: A Winter Weather Advisory is set to go into effect tonight at 10 p.m. We have the possibility of mountain snow showers and rain/snow mix in the valleys. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/S3yrNc5iBR — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 8, 2020

4 THINGS TO KNOW: We could see some rain/snow heading into tonight! A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 10 p.m. We have a SLIGHT chance for snow tomorrow morning, but it's looking mostly cloudy with gusty winds up to 22 mph. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/HDc8dIaux3 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 8, 2020

We have gusty winds in the forecast for Sunday. That will make our below average temperatures feel even colder. Some areas may even see some additional snow on Sunday, so make sure to bundle up. Heads up… we may have even more snow on the way later this week!

