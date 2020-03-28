Get ready for more wet weather in the forecast! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – We started off with some sunshine on Saturday. However, that quickly transitioned into rain in most parts of the Inland Northwest.

It looks like that wet weather won’t be short lived. We have a 40% chance for showers heading into Saturday night with overnight lows mostly in the 40’s.

TONIGHT'S FORECAST: We're already starting to see wet weather across the Inland NW and it looks like that could continue into tonight. Our overnight low will reach 41 degrees. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/JIYEuXNRvw — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 28, 2020

Get ready for even MORE rain as we head into Sunday. We have a strong chance for showers throughout most of the day, with the possibility for thunderstorms into the later afternoon hours. We’ll also see gusty winds across the region.

SUNDAY PLANNER: As of right now, it's looking like Sunday is going to be filled with showers and possibly even a thunderstorm as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs will remain mostly in the 50's and 60's across the region. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/4hFkQpSXAT — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 28, 2020

Conditions for the rest of the week are looking pretty similar. Think wet and windy. We could even see some snow Monday night into Wednesday.

As we head towards the weekend, however, our temps will start to warm up and we should have mostly clear skies.

7-DAY FORECAST: Looks like we have a week of wet weather in store for us! Tomorrow we're expecting rain showers with wind gusts up to 22 mph. As of now, the chance for rain and even some snow continues Monday into Wednesday. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/CGq1rGf1Es — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 28, 2020

