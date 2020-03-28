Get ready for more wet weather in the forecast! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We started off with some sunshine on Saturday. However, that quickly transitioned into rain in most parts of the Inland Northwest.
It looks like that wet weather won’t be short lived. We have a 40% chance for showers heading into Saturday night with overnight lows mostly in the 40’s.
Get ready for even MORE rain as we head into Sunday. We have a strong chance for showers throughout most of the day, with the possibility for thunderstorms into the later afternoon hours. We’ll also see gusty winds across the region.
Conditions for the rest of the week are looking pretty similar. Think wet and windy. We could even see some snow Monday night into Wednesday.
As we head towards the weekend, however, our temps will start to warm up and we should have mostly clear skies.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.