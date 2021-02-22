Get ready for gusty winds and wet weather for our Monday – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – We already started to see those winds kick up Sunday night, with gusts up to 31 mph in the Spokane area. We’re expecting those winds to increase heading into the start of our work week.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the Inland Northwest. We’re expecting peak gusts to start around 4 p.m. That’s likely when that wet weather will start to kick in as well. We’re anticipating gusts up to almost 50 mph.

We’re expecting mostly just rain in the lowlands, with heavier snow out in the mountains. Stevens Pass could see up to 12″ of snow through Monday. Lookout Pass is expecting up to 6″ potentially. There is an extreme avalanche danger rating for Stevens Pass and the East Central Zone.

Otherwise, look at those temperatures! We could reach the 50s tomorrow. We’ll quickly drop down once again into the 40s, with another chance for rain and snow on Tuesday.