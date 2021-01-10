Get ready for freezing fog & cloudy skies for your Sunday – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s going to be a cloudy Sunday across the Inland Northwest! Some areas could see some light rain and snow. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog to end the weekend.

Expect patchy/ freezing fog in the Spokane area before 10 a.m. Our high for the day will reach 40 degrees.

Temperatures will trend above average for the entire region, ranging from mid 30s to upper 40s!

We should start out work week off dry with mostly cloudy skies. Another storm system rolls in on Tuesday, bringing us a chance for rain and snow in the forecast. That wet weather is expected to linger into Wednesday. As of right now, we’re forecasting drier conditions for the end of the week.