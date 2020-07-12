Get ready for cooler temps and breezy conditions for Sunday! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It was downright hot across the region on Saturday! Temperatures were in the upper 80’s and 90’s in most areas. We even had a Red Flag Warning in effect for various portions of the Inland Northwest.
We’ll see a significant drop in our temperatures heading into Sunday. Our highs will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s in most places. Expect mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions in the early portion of the day.
Our temperatures will stay in the upper 70’s in Spokane for the start of our work week. It looks like we’ll be back in the 80’s on Tuesday, gradually warming up as we head into the rest of the week!
