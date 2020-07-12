Get ready for cooler temps and breezy conditions for Sunday! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was downright hot across the region on Saturday! Temperatures were in the upper 80’s and 90’s in most areas. We even had a Red Flag Warning in effect for various portions of the Inland Northwest.

RED FLAG WARNING: A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect for various portions of the Inland NW. Hot and dry conditions paired with gusty winds are increasing our risk for fire danger. The warning is set to expire tonight at 10. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/ZrGUtKFduV — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 11, 2020

We’ll see a significant drop in our temperatures heading into Sunday. Our highs will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s in most places. Expect mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions in the early portion of the day.

TOMORROW'S HIGHS: Temperatures will be in the upper 70's and 80's across the region heading into Sunday! Expect mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions in the early portion of the day. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/1EKfXh8aJw — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 11, 2020

Our temperatures will stay in the upper 70’s in Spokane for the start of our work week. It looks like we’ll be back in the 80’s on Tuesday, gradually warming up as we head into the rest of the week!

7-DAY FORECAST: It's going to be a nice and SUNNY week across the region. We'll be in the upper 70's and gradually warm up into the upper/mid 80's by Wednesday. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/h9nIwCfEwr — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 11, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.