Get ready for another round of thunderstorms heading our way! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – Expect warmer temperatures across the region for your Friday. Our high’s should reach the upper 70’s and 80’s in most places.
While our temps will be warm, expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain, thunderstorms, damaging winds, and even hail up to 1″ in some areas.
As of right now, it seems like the Spokane area will start seeing showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. This should give us plenty of time to move in everything inside of our homes that could blow away during the storm!
As we head into the weekend, expect a major drop in temperatures. We’ll go from 80 degrees to upper 60’s in just a matter of hours! While those 80 degree temps may leave us temporarily, it looks like that rain is going to stick around.
