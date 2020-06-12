Get ready for another round of thunderstorms heading our way! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis

Friday Forecast

SPOKANE, Wash. – Expect warmer temperatures across the region for your Friday. Our high’s should reach the upper 70’s and 80’s in most places.

While our temps will be warm, expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain, thunderstorms, damaging winds, and even hail up to 1″ in some areas.

TOMORROW'S FORECAST: Our temps tomorrow will warm up into the 80's and upper 70's in most areas. However, expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain, thunderstorms, and even hail up to an inch in some places. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/YwctcjhauP — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 11, 2020

HIGH'S ACROSS THE REGION: Take a look at those warm temps! However, expect stormy weather to enter the region in the afternoon hours. Right now, it appears that the storm will mostly impact SE part of our region close to Pullman and Lewiston.#WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/DB88jRfoPc — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 11, 2020

As of right now, it seems like the Spokane area will start seeing showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. This should give us plenty of time to move in everything inside of our homes that could blow away during the storm!

Thunderstorm chances for tonight and Friday. The best threat of strong to severe storms will be near the Cascades this evening, but confidence is low. A better chance of strong to severe thunderstorms comes on Friday afternoon and evening. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/1DDXvO0LOa — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 11, 2020

As we head into the weekend, expect a major drop in temperatures. We’ll go from 80 degrees to upper 60’s in just a matter of hours! While those 80 degree temps may leave us temporarily, it looks like that rain is going to stick around.

7-DAY FORECAST: Look at that temperature drop! We'll go from 80 degrees to upper 60's in just a span of 24 hours! As of right now, expect that wet weather to last throughout the weekend. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/pMD6k5Nkkl — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 11, 2020

