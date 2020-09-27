Get ready for a week full of sunshine! – Kaitlin

Sunday will be the start of a week full of sunshine! If you’re looking to get outside, you can pick any day of the week. On Saturday night, expect clouds to clear out to make way for the sun. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to upper 30s. Some areas will see below freezing temperatures. Sunday morning will start in the 40s. Throughout the day, temperatures will start climbing into the 60s.

As we head into the work week, the sun will be waiting for you. Temperatures will gradually increase into the upper 70s by Tuesday. While it may feel like summer during the day, evening temperatures are a different story. We’ll be in the mid to upper 40s at night. We’ll come the first day of October with warm temperatures and a lot of sunshine!